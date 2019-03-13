Good News: Fain Elementary Art Expo

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
“The Arts" are everywhere, and 5th grade students at Fain Elementary proved that at their Art Expo Tuesday night.
The Visual and Performing student artists were excited to show off their work at The Forum in Wichita Falls.
Parents and friends were invited out to check out a wide selection of art that included photography, pottery sculptures and paintings on display.
Students also brought art to life by performing scenes, dancing, singing and playing musical instruments.
