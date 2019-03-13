Local nonprofit cooks up Texas meal for Colorado airmen

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (TNN) - A Wichita Falls nonprofit spent Tuesday in Colorado Springs. The goal was to cook up a big meal for nearly 3,000 U.S. Air Force cadets to enjoy this week.
Not even a blizzard stopped the team from getting to work. JBW BBQ is hosting Texas Night at a military base as a way to bring a little bit of home to the cadets and introduce them to Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base.
The crew whipped up 1,300 pounds of brisket, 700 pounds of pork, 600 pounds of sausage, and 50 pounds of fajita meat.
