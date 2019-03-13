WF Business damaged when car crashes into front door

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls Business was damaged Wednesday morning when a car crashed into the building’s front door.
First responders were called to the Highway Cafe on Old Jacksboro Highway at around 10:15 a.m.
The Restaurant owner told News Channel 6 crews an elderly woman was pulling into the parking lot when she hit the accelerator instead of the brake. The woman was shaken up but not seriously injured.
She backed her car up before going inside to enjoy her breakfast.
The owner of the restaurant tells us they are already looking into how to repair the damage.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.