WFPD: Pair arrested with 49 false identification cards

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police say two people were arrested, in February, after officers discovered numerous false identification cards, checks and two methamphetamine pipes inside a car on Jacksboro Highway.
Police were called to the United gas station on Jacksboro Highway in the morning of February 17 on reports of a suspicious person.
Officers made contact with Lisa Lowery, 49, and Thomas Gilchrist, 40, who both claimed to have no identification on them at the time.
Both refused permission to search the car, prompting police to call in a K9 officers.
The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, prompting a full search of the car. Inside, police discovered two glass pipes and nearly fifty separate pieces of identifying information including drivers licenses, identification cards and checks.
Seventeen of the ID cards showed Lowery’s picture, but had different names, dates of birth or drivers licence numbers. Fifteen of the ID cards featured Gilchrist’s photo with different identities.
Police also discovered a number of personal and business account checks that bore the names of the fraudulent identification cards, several laptop computers and a printer inside the car.
Police believe Gilchrist and Lowery were printing fraudulent ID cards and checks in order to cash them, defrauding the business that cashes the checks.
Lowery and Gilchrist have been charged with fraudulent use of identifying information. Their bonds have been set at $10,000 each.
Both face additional charges, including forgery and theft, in the Amarillo and Fort Worth areas.
As of Wednesday afternoon, both remain in the Wichita County Jail.
