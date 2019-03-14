Art Walk kicks off in three weeks

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We’re looking ahead to the first after hours Art Walk of the year in Downtown Wichita Falls.
Three weeks from today, artists and musicians will feature their work as residents gather to take in unique sights and sounds.
A lot of businesses add their own spin by holding events during the art walk, some of which are even geared toward kids.
“That seems to be a crowd favorite,” Organizer Jana Schmader said. “It’s family friendly and everyone just fills the streets of downtown. It’s super fun for us to watch.”
The art walk is the first Thursday of every month beginning next month and lasting through October.
