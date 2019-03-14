FC Wichita Falls announces new youth soccer league

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) -
FC Wichita Falls will work in conjunction with the City of Wichita Falls and the MPEC to put on the 2019 Youth Soccer League.
The Wichita Falls Youth Soccer League will take place from mid-April through July, and participants will have the opportunity to play on the same turf as professional FC Wichita Falls soccer players.
Parents can register their children at www.wichitafallsathletics.com, and the deadline to sign up is April 13, 2019.
All participants will receive a free T-shirt and one free ticket to each FC Wichita Falls game in the 2019 season.
“Youth Soccer Leagues are such an important part of developing skills early on and building a foundation and love of soccer," league owner Stephanie Tucker said. "It also really builds confidence to get to work with their favorite players and to be able to show their individual skills while also working as a team. It’s such a fun way for the kids to get involved, and being able to play on the turf is really exciting for them. We love to be a part of that!”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.