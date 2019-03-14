Final facility community open forum for WFISD is Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The fourth and final facility community open forum for the Wichita Falls ISD is taking place Thursday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m.
The other three forums took place at each high school; Hirschi, Rider and Wichita Falls High School. Thursday’s forum will be held at the Career Education Center at 500 E. Hatton Road.
The district is encouraging members of the community to come out and share their input regarding the future of WFISD facilities. The meeting will last one hour and speakers will be given three minutes to be heard.
The WFISD school board has conducted a facilities study. In it, they found that it would cost $170 million to keep all the district’s school buildings maintained.
Be sure to head out to the final open forum to voice your opinion. News Channel 6 crews will be there to bring you the latest.
