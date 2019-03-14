Man arrested following fight outside fast food restaurant

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested over the weekend following a fight outside of a Whataburger.
On Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., officers were called out to the Whataburger on Central Freeway in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived they saw two people laying in the parking lot, bleeding.
Four other people were seen walking away from the people laying on the ground trying to leave the scene, according to police. All four were detained by officers.
The manager told officers two groups, one group of two and one group of four, got into a verbal argument inside the restaurant. The manager told both groups to leave.
It is alleged, while in the parking lot, the two groups began physically fighting. All witnesses on the scene agreed the fight began mutually, according to court documents.
An officer viewed a video of the fight that a witness recorded. In the video it shows Christopher Harris, 26, come up behind one of the other people involved in the fight and pick him up off his feet and then slam him onto the concrete.
The victim hit his head and face on the concrete and became unconscious, according to police. When paramedics arrived and checked out the victim, they said he had a broken wrist, broken teeth and concussion.
Following the investigation, Harris was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Harris has since bonded out of the Wichita Co. Jail on a $20,000 bond.
