Moffett Library renovations update

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We got a look at the Moffett Library update as workers started painting and laying down carpet on Wednesday.
Something that will catch everyone’s eye is the MSU Texas logo that will be made out of metal and painted on the side of one of the new study areas.
Workers still need to put in glass for those study areas, but the insides are painted and most of the wood stained.
The administrative offices have already had the furniture moved back in as well.
Everything is still on schedule to finish in July.
