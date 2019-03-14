MSU Texas nears percentage required to be a Hispanic-Serving Institution

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Brenda Adame, a Hispanic student at Midwestern State University is just months away from walking the stage.
“So far everything is going okay,” said Adame. “I’ve had some bumps along the road but that’s normal. I should be graduating in December 2019.”
Adame will be graduating with her bachelor's degree in bilingual education.
"I'm excited but I'm a little bit nervous," said Adame.
Adame is part of the 19.3 percent of Hispanic students who attend MSU. For her, there were two things that motivated her to attend MSU Texas.
“One, it’s a local university. I’m not really the kind of person that would go out from where I live just to go to school because I’m really family oriented so, I like to be close to my family,” said Adame. “Also I heard really good things about their education program.”
Because of students like Adame, Midwestern State University is 5.7 percent away from getting a federal designation.
“Being a Hispanic-Serving Institution means 25 percent of your enrollment is Hispanic so, to achieve that, institutions across the country have put in a lot of initiatives to get their enrollment to that percentage,” said vice president for enrollment management, Fred Dietz.
Dietz said being recognized as an HSI will give the university the chance to apply for grants, helping expand educational opportunities for Hispanic students, which will benefit the whole university as well.
"While the grant is geared towards Hispanic serving students it keeps them at the university," said Dietz. "It provides students with a diverse culture and that really helps everybody from the campus standpoint."
Dietz believes working with local organizations like Cafe con Leche and Zavala is what led them to this percentage and hopes soon they will meet their 25 percent goal to be recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institute.
Dietz said right now, MSU Texas is working to provide university information, such as admissions details, in Spanish in hopes that more Hispanic students will enroll.
