MSU Texas students react to college admission scandal

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - With the recent FBI investigation students at MSU Texas are surprised at the results that have come out.
Ones we spoke to could hardly believe how much was spent to get some of the students to college, but one was sure any parent would want to get their child to the best college they could.
The biggest problem they see with the scandal is the unequal opportunities that it presents.
“Imagine the people like Yale and Harvard have short short admissions, the fact that someone can donate to usurp someone who really wanted to go there and now is at somewhere else.”
Other students were surprised that the accused parents were able to get someone else to take the SAT or ACT for their child, with the amount of I-D checking that the tests have.
