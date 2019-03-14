Multiple MSU Texas programs ranked highly

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A string of recent online lists rank Midwestern State University near the top of its peers.
“I didn’t know they were tenth but I did know the numbers here and that’s why when I am done I’m coming back here for my masters at MSU.”
Tenth in most affordable Masters of Business Administration, 24th lowest out-of-state tuition colleges for 2019, those are just some of the multiple rankings that MSU Texas received this week.
Nine more of them focused around online programs, which wasn’t surprising to some students.
“From what I’ve seen they’re very challenging so it’s not a lazy substitute, it will get you studying and learning so I think it’s very good,” sophomore Joa Chim said.
Others appreciating what professors do to make those classes good.
“I have taken a couple online classes, they email you back as quick as they can and assist you in any way,” Flex said.
While those options are there, Flex points out the biggest reason that some may be going to college, which can be lost in an online world.
“It’s not just going to class and going back home, it’s also about being social and network with people to have the college experience," he said. "Meet as many people and you’d be surprised how someone can help make your class go by easier.”
