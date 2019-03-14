New bike rack unveiled in time for St. Patrick’s Day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A new bike rack was unveiled Thursday in Downtown Wichita Falls, just in time for the Sant Patrick’s Day Street Festival on Saturday.
It is located at the sidewalk near The Gypsy Kit and was sponsored by Union Square and the Iron Horse Pub.
It continues a partnership between downtown developers and welders from The Burn Shop to produce another artistic - yet functional display.
The ongoing project began last year and will progress forward with an additional seven bike racks to be built this year.
