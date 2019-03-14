North winds bring cool finish to the week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Gusty winds have become northerly overnight delivering a cooler Thursday. Today will be sunny and windy, but not as windy as yesterday. After highs in the low 70s Wednesday, today’s highs will be near 60. The coolest of the next six days will be Friday with morning lows in the low 30s and highs will be in the mid 50s.
The weekend won’t necessarily be warm but it won’t be too bad with light winds and highs in the 50s and 60s. Be sure and take a jacket when heading out of the St Patrick’s day festival with temperatures falling to the 40s Saturday evening. Sunday looks pretty nice with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 60s. We see no significant chances of rain or big swings in temperatures over the next seven days.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
