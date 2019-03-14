Warrant issued for Lawton man in double fatal wreck on New Year’s Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Ok (TNN Texoma) - A Lawton man is now wanted by authorities after a double fatality wreck took the lives of his wife and father.
According to court records, a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jason Lenard of Lawton. He is facing two 2nd Degree Murder charges in connection to the wreck which happened a little after 1 a.m. on January 1, 2019.
The wreck happened on CR 203 just west of Altus. At the time of the wreck, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were not sure who was driving the vehicle when it wrecked, killing Angila Lenard, 31, and LJ Lenard, 80. Lenard’s one month old daughter was also in the vehicle before being ejected in the crash. She was flown to OU Children’s Hospital in OKC the night of the crash.
According to an OHP Facebook post from that night, Lenard ran away from the vehicle after the crash and attempted to hide. People driving by the scene stopped to get help for the baby.
Court documents say Lenard’s Blood Alcohol Concentration was nearly twice the legal limit at the time of the crash and tests showed he also had marijuana in his system.
Lenard is also facing charges of Child Endangerment by Driving Under the Influence and Leaving the Scene of Fatality Accident.
