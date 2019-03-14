Warrant issued for Lawton man in double fatal wreck on New Year’s Day

The wreck happened on CR 203 just west of Altus. At the time of the wreck, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were not sure who was driving the vehicle when it wrecked, killing Angila Lenard, 31, and LJ Lenard, 80. Lenard’s one month old daughter was also in the vehicle before being ejected in the crash. She was flown to OU Children’s Hospital in OKC the night of the crash.