WF Parks & WFPL to host March Movie Madness

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department will host free showings of four kids movies during the Spring Break March Movie Madness week, March 18-21.
The movies are targeted for kids sixteen and under. Movies will be shown in room 205 on the second floor of the Wichita Falls Public Library, 600 11th Street.
All children must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the movie.
The movies include Coco on Monday, Hoodwinked on Tuesday, UP on Wednesday and Incredibles 2 on Thursday.
Movies begin at 2:00 p.m. each day.
Free popcorn and drinks will be provided.
For more information, please contact the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490.
