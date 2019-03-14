WFHA hosts Early Childhood Fair

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - This afternoon the Wichita Falls Housing Authority held it’s annual Early Childhood Fair Thursday.
It's a great opportunity for families with young children to explore services available to them in Texoma.
The event is always open to the community and the Housing Authority aims to help as many people as possible.
“This is our fifth annual Early Childhood Fair,” Paris Ward with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority told NewsChannel 6. “We have about 27 agencies here in one place, registering families with children for their services. A lot of the parents that come through, they say a lot of them find out about programs for the very first time at this fair.”
Some of the services available at the fair included Head Start, Medicaid, and a local Dentist’s office.
