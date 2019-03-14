WFHS student wins Citizen Bee

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Congratulations to Elie Lam from Wichita Falls High School, the Region 9 winner of the 2019 Citizen Bee competition. Elie was sponsored by teacher Wendy Presson.
The Texas Citizen Bee is a statewide civics education competition for high schools.
The event offers high school students an exciting way to study their social studies material including America’s heritage, the U.S. Constitution, important historical documents, people, and current events. Participants completed a multiple choice written test and four rounds of oral questions.
Winning students also include: 2nd place – Kennedy Baker; 3rd place – Daniel Portillo; and 4th place – Isabelle Jennings. All four of the winning students attend WFHA.
Kennedy Baker will represent Region 9 at the state contest in Austin in April to compete for scholarship money.
