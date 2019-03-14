WFPD hosts first active shooter training for the public

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - For the first time, the Wichita Falls Police Department invited the public to learn what to do in an active shooter situation.
Around 70 people showed up for the training at the Public Safety Training Center and learned more than just what to do if they find themselves in an active shooter situation.
Officer Jeff Hughes kicked off the training by informing the public on current gun laws.
The conversation sparked some questions from the public, which officials say its a good thing to keep everyone informed.
"We live in Texas and a lot of people carry guns," said Sgt. Harold McClure with WFPD. "We just want to make sure that people are well aware of the current gun laws because that is an option available to you."
Sgt. McClure touched on what people should do in an active shooter situation and it started with listening to a 911 call from the Columbine school shooting in 1999.
Those who attended listened carefully and heard a teacher, who was in a library, talking with a dispatcher.
In the video, you could hear how the teacher was scared and didn't want to lock the door.
Sgt. McClure explained how doing nothing is not an option when it comes to an active shooter situation.
"Take an active role," said Sgt. McClure. "Do something to protect yourself, defend yourself, or actively remove yourself from a dangers situation."
"Just listening to the video from the shooting, {I thought} how would I react and hopefully this will help me more prepared. God forbid something like that ever happened," said Margie Ann Tucker, an attendee.
Just like Tucker, Carol Thompson attended the training to be well informed.
"I'm not as fast as I use to be and I wanted to know how to respond," said Thompson.
After seeing a large crowed Wednesday night, WFPD officials tell us they are thinking on offering the training again in the future.
Sgt. McClure said over 50 percent of active attack events happen in a place of business.
Therefore, if you want the police department to provide this course to your employees you’re asked to give them a call to set a date and time.
You can reach Sgt. McClure at 940-720-5016.
