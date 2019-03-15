Clay Co. law enforcement on the lookout for cemetery vandalism suspect

CLAY COUNTY, TX (TNN) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted in connection with recent “criminal mischief” at the Bellevue Cemetery.
According to Sheriff Kenny Lemons, his deputies are searching for Robert Eldwood Weaver. The 51-year-old is known to be in the Bellevue, Bowie, and Nocona areas.
He is wanted in connection to recent vandalism at the cemetery in Bellevue.
Anyone with information about where Weaver may be is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 538-5611.
