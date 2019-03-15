Man charged in connection with July 2018 motorcycle theft

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man that has been in the Wichita County Jail for six and a half months has been recently charged in connection with a motorcycle theft from last summer.
According to court documents, on July 7, 2018, a man called the WFPD to report that his 2011 Harley Davidson XL 883 L Sport has been stolen. It was valued at $6,500. The caller said it was stolen overnight from his front yard in the 1600 block of Oceola Avenue.
The owner had the keys and told police there was a full tank of gas in the vehicle. The motorcycle was put into a national and statewide database for stolen property.
On July 12, 2018, a detective was contacted by Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies that were with a stolen motorcycle in the 2100 block of California Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, deputies said the person in possession of the motorcycle was David Webb, 49. Officers were familiar with Webb and he told them he had purchased the motorcycle from another man on July 9, 2018.
Webb said he traded a car for the motorcycle. Webb told officers he repainted the motorcycle and knew the ignition was altered. According to police, Webb said the other man did not tell him the motorcycle was stolen but he [Webb] expected it might be.
Webb went to the WFPD and gave a voluntary statement. Attempts to contact the other man Webb claimed gave him the motorcycle were unsuccessful. Officers believed Webb knew the motorcycle was stolen and therefore charged him with Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000.
A warrant for the theft charge was signed on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Webb remains behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail on a combined $87,500 bond that includes other charges.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.