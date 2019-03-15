St. Patrick’s Day weekend forecast offers cool mornings, pleasant afternoons

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - We’re waking up to a cold Friday morning thanks to winds being northerly since Wednesday night. Today will be cooler than yesterday but winds won’t be as strong. Like yesterday, we’ll see sunshine all day. Highs will be in the 50s. All in all, the St Patrick’s Day weekend forecast weekend looks pleasant. Like this morning, Saturday begins cold with morning lows in the low 30s across much of North Texas. Nice weather for outdoor plans Saturday afternoon with very light winds, mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. You’ll need a jacket Saturday evening with temperatures falling to the 40s.
Saint Patrick’s Day will be a little warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Pleasant weather continues to finish out the seven day with highs between 65 and 70 degrees through Thursday, with generally a south breeze. We don’t see significant rain chances in the near term but we’re keeping an eye on Thursday and Friday for our next chance of rain.
John Cameron, First Alert Forecast
