Texoma’s Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted - March 15, 2019
By Samantha Forester | March 15, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:55 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the following suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Melissa Ann Burnett

White Female

DOB: 01-13-83 Red/Haz

146 Lbs. / 5’0” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Injury Child / Elderly Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury

Bobby Cisneros

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-26-78 Blk/Bro

145 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Aggravated Assault Family Violence

Crystal Lee

Black Female

DOB: 01-07-92 Blk/Bro

153 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Endangering a Child

Johnathan Lopez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 03-17-93 Blk/Bro

203 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Obstruction or Retaliation by Threat

Alonzo Williams

Black Male

DOB: 07-11-88 Blk/Bro

337 Lbs. / 6’03” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Tamper / Fabricate Physical Evidence

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.