WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Melissa Ann Burnett
White Female
DOB: 01-13-83 Red/Haz
146 Lbs. / 5’0” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Injury Child / Elderly Disabled with Intent of Bodily Injury
Bobby Cisneros
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-26-78 Blk/Bro
145 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Aggravated Assault Family Violence
Crystal Lee
Black Female
DOB: 01-07-92 Blk/Bro
153 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Endangering a Child
Johnathan Lopez
Hispanic Male
DOB: 03-17-93 Blk/Bro
203 Lbs. / 5’09” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Obstruction or Retaliation by Threat
Alonzo Williams
Black Male
DOB: 07-11-88 Blk/Bro
337 Lbs. / 6’03” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Tamper / Fabricate Physical Evidence
