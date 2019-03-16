American Legion posts celebrate 100th anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Today the American Legion celebrated their 100th anniversary and that included Post 202 on the east side of Wichita Falls.
The organization was founded in Paris on this day in 1919 as a way of taking care of American soldiers and it’s the nation’s largest veterans group.
“There are people out there who don’t even know we exist. We are here, we’ve been available for a hundred years now. We hope to be here for another hundred. But again, the primary mission is to help those fellow veterans," Paul Carter with Post 202 said.
The celebration included a proclamation from the Mayor of Wichita Falls and presentations from an old veteran and a young veteran.
To learn more about the American Legion, call (940) 322-8600 for post 202 or (940) 696-2177 for post 120.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.