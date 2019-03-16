Jefferson Elementary hosts Career Camp

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Some Elementary students in Wichita Falls may have decided on a new dream job this afternoon during the Jefferson Elementary School Career Camp.
The idea was to give students exposure to careers that they may not be familiar with.
News Channel six was invited to take part.
Camille and Sophia were there telling the kids all about local news and what we do at News Channel 6.
The kids also got to hear from firefighters, police officers, a tow truck driver, chefs, and even a race car driver!
“We want to get kids thinking about what they want to be for the future, so they can learn to set goals. Were a growth midset school. Where we focus on reaching goals, and so, to have an idea of what possibilities are out there. Their kind of limitless, just give them some exposure to those things, so they can set goals for the future," Principal Erica Adkins said.
Principal Adkins says it was important to them to showcase both careers that require college degrees and careers that require trade skills.
