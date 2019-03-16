Organizers spend day preparing for St. Patrick’s Day Festival

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Today was a busy day for those preparing for this weekend’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day Festival in Wichita Falls.
It all kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the corner of 8th and Indiana.
Several bands will be playing on multiple stages, both inside and out.
A new game area has been set up for both kids and adults.
Everyone is encouraged to dress up for the early morning 5K.
Come hungry too because there will be several food trucks and vendors set up.
Local businesses are expecting a huge turnout, including Gypsy Uncorked, which held their grand opening during last year’s festival.
“We’re expecting about 5,000 people down here tomorrow evening and afternoon," Gypsy Uncorked owner Tagan Couch said. "We’re prepared, we’ve been cooking for the last 2 days to get ready for the massive crowd that’s going to show up.”
Make sure to wear green when you come downtown Saturday.
Tickets are $15 for day of admission. Anyone with a student or military ID gets a $5 discount and children twelve and under are free.
