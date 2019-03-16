Serious crash on I-44 sends multiple people to the hospital

H.E. Bailey Turnpike, OK (TNN) - We are working to learn this morning about a serious crash on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike (Interstate 44) north of Lawton.
The crash was reported near mile marker 62 on the interstate at around 9:30 a.m. The crash is around halfway between Elgin and Chickasha.
According to radio traffic, at least two people inside the car were ejected during the crash.
Three ambulances and a medical helicopter were called to the scene to assist.
Our crews are headed that way. We will provide updates as we learn new information.
