WFFD: One person killed in overnight fire

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Wichita Falls Firefighters say one person has died following a fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters initially responded to a report of a fire alarm at the six-story Midtown Manor apartment building at 1:20 a.m.
Responders requested additional units when they found heavy smoke on the fifth floor of the building.
Firefighters made entry into an apartment on the fifth floor and discovered the 57-year-old occupant lying in the hallway inside the front door.
The occupant was pronounced dead once firefighters got the resident outside.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries to firefighters or other residents.
Say with NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.
