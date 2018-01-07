Officials: Water pipe break at JFK Airport weather-related - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Officials: Water pipe break at JFK Airport weather-related

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

