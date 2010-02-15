Ken Johnson

We are living in a time of weather extremes. From the record breaking drought, to blizzards, floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes, Ken has lived through it all. It is very important to have somebody who knows and understands these extremes looking out for Texoma.



Ken has a history of forecasting big weather events. On December 23rd, 2009, Ken was warning Texoma about a major winter storm that would hit on Christmas Eve. The wind driven snow piled up the next day in what would become Christmas Blizzard '09. The Newschannel 6 Team worked around the clock to keep viewers updated, continuing a long standing tradition of keeping Texoma safe.



The biggest weather event Ken has covered in his 15-year career was in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans and the Gulf coast. At that time, Ken worked for WAPT in Jackson, Mississippi as the morning meteorologist and severe weather specialist. He, along with other members of the weather team were on-air continuously as the storm tore apart the Gulf coast and brought flooding to New Orleans. The coverage won the station an Emmy for outstanding weather coverage of a major weather event.



Ken's specialty, however, is forecasting severe weather and tornadoes. Anytime severe weather is a threat to Texoma, Ken is at the station watching it around the clock, keeping you informed with the information you need to keep your family safe until the threat has passed.



Ken's experience with severe weather coverage, along with a unique way of giving day- to - day weather forecasts, earned him the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal Of Approval by the American Meteorological Society. To obtain this, a meteorologist must have a certain amount of education in weather, pass a very difficult test, and be accurate with forecasting.



Ken earned his degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University in May of 2000.



When Ken's not working, you can find him hanging out with his 3 children; Helicity, Haze, and Cape. If you think these names sound unique, that's because they are. They are all named after weather terms.



Helicity, is the wind in the atmosphere that helps create tornadoes. Haze, is what kind of looks like fog in the middle of the day when the sun is bright in the sky. Cape is an acronym. It stands for CONVECTIVE AVAILABLE POTENTIAL ENERGY. When the CAPE is high, the atmosphere is unstable and it provides the fuel needed for thunderstorm growth.



Ken also loves football, especially the New Orleans Saints. He never misses a game! He also loves the outdoors. Lake Arrowhead in the spring and dove fields in the fall are some of his favorite spots!