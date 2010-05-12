Contact Information - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Contact Information

       
Station Time Warner Fidelity Cable One
Altus/Duncan
KAUZ-TV 4 6 6
KAUZ-HD 865 406 460
KAUZ-CW 5 14 14
KAUZ-CW-HD 866 100.5 6.5
TELEMUNDO 60 99 15
  
  
Mailing information:
PO Box 2130
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Street Address:
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
Phone Numbers:
Front Desk 940.322.6957
Newsroom 940.322.1146
Fax            940.761.2354

For Closed Captioning and IP(Internet) Closed-Captioning issues:
Nathan Bowers
Chief Engineer
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
captions@kauz.com

To access the KAUZ-TV Public File if you are disabled contact:
Richard Haddox
940-322-6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
                                                                                                                                             

For Copies of News Stories:
For copies of a news story that aired on Newschannel 6, call our front desk and ask to speak to someone in Creative Services. (940) 322-6957

If you have a sales or advertising related inquiry, you can contact Rhonda Wright, Local Sales Manager rwright@kauz.com

    

Richard Haddox, General Manager: rhaddox@kauz.com

Newsroom: news@kauz.com

Weather: weather@kauz.com

Sports: sports@kauz.com 

