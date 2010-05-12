Contact Information

|Station
|Time Warner
|Fidelity
|Cable One
Altus/Duncan
|KAUZ-TV
|4
|6
|6
|KAUZ-HD
|865
|406
|460
|KAUZ-CW
|5
|14
|14
|KAUZ-CW-HD
|866
|100.5
|6.5
|TELEMUNDO
|60
|99
|15
For Closed Captioning and IP(Internet) Closed-Captioning issues:
Nathan Bowers
Chief Engineer
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
captions@kauz.com
To access the KAUZ-TV Public File if you are disabled contact:
Richard Haddox
940-322-6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
For Copies of News Stories:
For copies of a news story that aired on Newschannel 6, call our front desk and ask to speak to someone in Creative Services. (940) 322-6957
If you have a sales or advertising related inquiry, you can contact Rhonda Wright, Local Sales Manager rwright@kauz.com
Richard Haddox, General Manager: rhaddox@kauz.com
Newsroom: news@kauz.com
Weather: weather@kauz.com
Sports: sports@kauz.com
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died.
Changes are being made at Sheppard Air Force Base to increase security and safety of the military installations.
Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month.
