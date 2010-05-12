Contact Information

Station Time Warner Fidelity Cable One

Altus/Duncan KAUZ-TV 4 6 6 KAUZ-HD 865 406 460 KAUZ-CW 5 14 14 KAUZ-CW-HD 866 100.5 6.5 TELEMUNDO 60 99 15

Mailing information:

PO Box 2130

Wichita Falls, TX 76307

Street Address:

3601 Seymour Highway

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

Phone Numbers:

Front Desk 940.322.6957

Newsroom 940.322.1146

Fax 940.761.2354

For Closed Captioning and IP(Internet) Closed-Captioning issues:

Nathan Bowers

Chief Engineer

3601 Seymour Highway

Wichita Falls, TX 76309

captions@kauz.com

To access the KAUZ-TV Public File if you are disabled contact:

Richard Haddox

940-322-6957

rhaddox@kauz.com



For Copies of News Stories:

For copies of a news story that aired on Newschannel 6, call our front desk and ask to speak to someone in Creative Services. (940) 322-6957

If you have a sales or advertising related inquiry, you can contact Rhonda Wright, Local Sales Manager rwright@kauz.com







Richard Haddox, General Manager: rhaddox@kauz.com

Newsroom: news@kauz.com

Weather: weather@kauz.com



Sports: sports@kauz.com