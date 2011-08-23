With the exception of a tour in the United States Navy, John Cameron has spent his life in Texoma. Growing up and going to school in Lawton, and spending much of his adult life in Wichita county.

John may be one of the most well-rounded media people in Wichita Falls. His TV life started in the late '90s when he came to Newschannel 6 as a studio camera operator. Since then he has worn the hat of an audio mixer, technical director, commercial editor, weathercaster, advertising account executive, and most-recently, as news assignments editor where he provided direction to newsroom personnel. While John served well in these positions, his heart has always been in the weather center.

John brings a wealth of experience to the SKYWARN 6 Storm Team with nearly fifteen years of operational forecasting here in Texoma, a region that offers some of the biggest forecasting challenges in the world from season to season. John is also a long-time volunteer storm spotter and licensed amateur radio operator. John's first exposure to forecasting in a formal setting was in the U.S. Navy when, on his own time, he spent hours in the Aerographer's (Naval weather forecasters) office at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL with the intent of being a career military weather forecaster. John instead heard the call of his homeland and decided to return to Texoma and marry his sweetheart, Meredith, who had just graduated from the University of Oklahoma.



The most experienced local weathercaster in Texoma's history, Tom Charles, was Chief Meteorologist at Newschannel 6 in the late '90s and saw potential in John as an addition to the on-air weather team. John was offered a part-time position as a weathercaster and his first newscast was on a February morning in 1999. Eventually landing a full time spot, he went on to serve the mission of the weather center, looking out for the people of Texoma through early 2008.

John is a family man. Both of his children were born and raised in Wichita county and are enjoying a Texas way of life. When John is not busy forecasting or spending time with his family, he is likely listening to or performing music. John is a drummer of nearly 30 years. He is also a huge baseball fan and considers a trip to Arlington for a Rangers game a high priority every year.