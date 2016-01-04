Local Student Becomes a Food Network Star

A student at Graham Junior High School is showing off her cooking skills on season two of Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship."

Graham resident Rebecca Beale, 13, is one of ten kid contestants put through various challenges. All contestants will be competing for the grand prize of $25,000 and title of Kids Baking Champion.

The show, hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman, will premiere Monday, January 4th at 7pm.

Here's a rundown of each episode:

Premiering Monday, January 4th at 8pm ET/PT

"Pie a la Mode"

For the kick off to the Kids Baking Championship, the ten kid bakers are hard at work to create the perfect pie with just the right balance of crust and filling. Midway through the challenge, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman reveal that they must also make a flavored ice cream from scratch to complement their pie. One baker will melt in the competition and will be eliminated.

Premiering Monday, January 11th at 8pm ET/PT

"Eclairs Gone Wild"

In this challenge, the kid bakers are asked to create a dozen tasty and artfully decorated eclairs. Half way through the challenge the bakers face a surprising twist in the competition, and must make a half-dozen eclairs in the shape of their favorite animal. One baker will not rise to the occasion and get sent home.

Premiering Monday, January 18th at 8pm ET/PT

"'Hot' Chocolate"

With only eight bakers left in the competition, they are challenged to make decadent, delicious, chocolate desserts from scratch! To spice things up, Duff and Valerie challenge the young bakers to incorporate chilies, peppers, cayenne, and other hot and spicy ingredients into their chocolate desserts. One baker's treat does not cut it in the competition.

Premiering Monday, January 25th at 8pm ET/PT

"'Macaron 'Stackaron'"

In this episode, the kid contestants must make three-dozen macarons in at least two different colors for a beautiful macaron display. Which baker will have what it takes to make it through this tough challenge with a surprising twist?

Premiering Monday, February 1st at 8pm ET/PT

"Lunchbox Desserts"

In this episode, the six remaining bakers must create a dessert that utilizes three randomly assigned popular lunchbox items. The good news is that trading items is allowed, but who will be able to create a tasty treat using a cheese sandwich or potato chips?

Premiering Monday, February 8th at 8pm ET/PT

"Candymonium"

In this candy-filled challenge, the five remaining bakers must create a dessert using at least three different kinds of candy from a huge candy display. In the middle of the competition, Duff and Valerie reveal that the contestants must use a torch to help create their final treat. One baker will crumble and get sent home.

Premiering Monday, February 15th at 8pm ET/PT

"Dessert Impostor 2.0"

It was the most beloved challenge of Season 1, and this time it is updated it with a wild twist! The four young bakers must make a dessert item masquerading as a savory dish. This time, they must also create a non-sweet cupcake to pair with their dessert impostor. One baker is eliminated.

Premiering Monday, February 22nd at 8pm ET/PT

"Spring Break Cakes"

In the finale, the three remaining bakers battle it out for the title of Kids Baking Champion in a spring break-themed cake challenge. Will it be the camping-, amusement park-, or beach-themed cake that crowns the winner? Only one will rise to be victorious in this competition and take home the grand prize of $25,000!

