Texomans Hope To Hit it Big in Powerball Jackpot

The next big Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. Are you feeling lucky?

The jackpot is now $500 million, which jumped up from $450 million earlier Wednesday due to a surge in ticket sales.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning are one in 292 million. To put that into perspective, the chances of dying from a bee sting is one in 6.1 million. The chance you will die from being struck by lightning is one in three million.

Even with the odds stacked against them, Texomans say they can still dream.

"Well, if I win the Powerball, I guess I'll pay off all my bills and retire early," said James Privette.

"I'll probably invest half and I'd probably buy like a big boat and maybe a couple planes," said Tyler Blackman.

"My husband said he'd like to support hungry kids and we'd like to share the Lord more," said Judy Horsted.

"This is the time to play. I play kind of frequently. I don't win, but I play," said Charles Henry.

If you want your shot at winning, make sure to purchase at least one $2 ticket before Wednesday night's drawing.

