Red River Hospital Expansion Continues

After more than a year of construction, officials say the new addition to Red River Hospital is almost complete.

Crews broke ground on the the new 30,000 square foot facility at the beginning of January 2015. Now officials say they are finishing up the outside and focusing their efforts on the inside.

The addition, located on 8th Street in Wichita Falls, will house 22 new patient rooms, outpatient services, a half court gym and business offices. The number of inpatient therapy beds will go from 74 to 96.

"We are proud to add these bed to Wichita Falls and the North Texas area because Red River really does serve a unique purpose," said Director of Business Development Cynthia Brock. "We are the only acute care facility for behavior health in the North Texas/Southern Oklahoma area, so we feel like this is a great addition to the community."

Brock expects the opening date of the new addition to be March 1, 2016.

