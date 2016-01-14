Early Morning Robbery At Days Inn

A suspect is on the loose after an early morning robbery in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police, they received a 9-1-1 call from the Days Inn off Kell Boulevard around 12:45 Thursday morning.

The victim says he was walking to his room when a female approached him asking for water. The victim then entered his room and that's when a white male with a firearm came up behind him.

Police say they don't know exactly what was stolen.

The only description they have of the suspect at this time is a 6 ft white male wearing a black bandana and baggy pants.



Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved