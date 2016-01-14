Early Morning Robbery At Days Inn - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Early Morning Robbery At Days Inn

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

A suspect is on the loose after an early morning robbery in Wichita Falls.

According to Wichita Falls Police, they received a 9-1-1 call from the Days Inn off Kell Boulevard around 12:45 Thursday morning. 

The victim says he was walking to his room when a female approached him asking for water. The victim then entered his room and that's when a white male with a firearm came up behind him. 

Police say they don't know exactly what was stolen. 

The only description they have of the suspect at this time is a 6 ft white male wearing a black bandana and baggy pants. 
 

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly