Robbery at Local Whataburger

Wichita Falls Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Whataburger early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened around 1:45 am at the Whataburger on Central Freeway.

Authorities say a male entered the business wearing a bandana and gloves. He handed the clerk a note saying he had a gun, however he never physically showed the gun to anyone. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

