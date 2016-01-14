Robbery at Local Whataburger - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Robbery at Local Whataburger

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Wichita Falls Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Whataburger early Thursday morning. 

Police say it happened around 1:45 am at the Whataburger on Central Freeway. 

Authorities say a male entered the business wearing a bandana and gloves. He handed the clerk a note saying he had a gun, however he never physically showed the gun to anyone. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

No one was injured. 
 

