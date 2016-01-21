Camp Fire Candy Sales Begin Thursday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Camp Fire Candy Sales Begin Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Camp Fire Candy is back! Treating yourself to these goodies helps support the youth in the community. 

The Camp Fire Candy sales begins Thursday, January 21 and runs until February 14. 

You can buy the candy at various locations around town, or at the Camp Fire office located in the 2400 block of 9th Street. 

For more information call the Camp Fire offices at (940) 322 - 5209. 
 

