Vernon College Hunger Run

It may be hard to believe, but studies show 16 million children in America will struggle with hunger this year. Folks over at Vernon College are hoping to decrease that number this weekend by holding their 3rd Annual Hunger Run.

The 1K Challenge will kick off at 11:30 am Saturday, January 23. The 5K Challenge will kick off at noon.

Proceeds of this event will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank locally and Share Our Strength’s "No Kid Hungry" campaign nationally.



In addition to Share our Strength's "No Kid Hungry" campaign, they will also be teaming up with Xpress Soccer Club this year and donating part of the proceeds of the run to local soccer player Ramon Gonzalez and his family as Ramon battles Leukemia.

Online Registration Link: http://www.active.com/wichita-falls-tx/running/distance-running-races/hunger-run-5k-and-1k-challenge-2016?int