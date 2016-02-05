'The Yard' Food Truck Park Considered a Success

The buzz surrounding 'The Yard' food truck park in Wichita Falls will soon start to pick back up, with it's opening date for 2016 right around the corner.

Organizers went into its first year last year with high hopes in bringing in more revenue and more people to the downtown area.

Co-owner of Stone Oven Pizza, Dane Rodriguez, says the opening year for the food truck park proved to be a success for his bottom line.

"We had a great turnout," said Rodriguez. "I think it's just one of those things that downtown really needed to come in and pump up the traffic, give something new to the people downtown."

Rodriguez says they were so busy that sometimes they weren't prepared for the amount of customers.

"Bring more pizza," said Rodriguez. "We definitely had some events where we just simply sold out."

'The Yard" opened up in late May of last year with approximately 20 different food trucks offering up a variety of different foods.

"We've got trucks as far off as Midland, Odessa coming this way," said Mike Brown, manager of 'The Yard.'

Brown says like any new business adventure, there were some hiccups along the way.

"There are always learning curves with any new business you have," Brown said. "We've had those and we will make some adjustments to those."

Some of the new things you'll notice when the food truck park opens back up in March, the bar is now called 'It Doesn't Matter.' The bar will also be offering up more reasonable price drinks.

"We're exploring a lot of new opportunities and ways to make it better," Brown said. "The downtown area is a great place to come to and there's some growth and there's still a lot more opportunity down here."

