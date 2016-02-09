Car Accident at Kemp Street and Southwest Parkway



A late night traffic accident Monday night in Wichita Falls sends with one man in the hospital facing criminal charges.

Police say the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard.

A male driver of a pickup truck collided with a light pole and another vehicle at that intersection.

The female driver of the other vehicle involved suffered no injuries.

Wichita Falls firefighters had to cut the male driver of the truck free before taking him to the hospital for minor injuries.

He remains in custody this morning for DWI.

