Car Theft on Gilbert Avenue

Wichita Falls Police are looking for two suspects after a car with three children inside the vehicle was stolen.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 Monday morning on the 2000 block of Gilbert Avenue.

Police say the two suspects, described as white males, went a couple blocks before letting the three kids out of the vehicle.

None of the children were harmed, but police are still looking for the suspects and the car, described as a two tone colored 2008 Buick Enclave.

