New Organization Promotes Arts and Culture in Wichita Falls

Officials in Wichita Falls are continuing their efforts to attract more businesses and tourists to the area. One way they're doing that is through the creation of a new organization called the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

It's been up and running for almost a month now. The goal is to coordinate and promote cultural activities in the area.

Executive Director Margie Reese says she's hoping residents will start to see more artist involvement in communities, ultimately leading to a better quality of life.

"I think the importance of it is having that go-to place," Reese said. "Not me the person, but the go-to entity that says 'have we developed the arts resources in our city.' Resources means everything from the history museum to a class with kids in a backyard parking lot."

Reese says the first thing on her to-do list is to create a roster of artists in Wichita Falls.

"The business community needs to know where to go when they want an artist to do something as a part of the company," Reese said.

For more on what the organization is doing, you can visit their Facebook page.

