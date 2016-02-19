You can test out your culinary abilities while cooking up tasty creations with Chef Erika Colee in Culinary Around The World Spring 2016.

Each class features a different menu and different style of cooking. Chef Colee will guide you through the steps to create various appetizers, entrees and/or desserts.

The classes are located at the Culinary Academy on East 3rd Street in Burkburnett. The cost is $30 per person per class.

Upcoming classes are as follows:

2/19/16 from 6-9 pm: Sushi (sold out)

3/11/16 from 6-9 pm: Italian

4/15/16 from 6-9 pm: French Rustic Farmhouse

5/20/16 from 6-9 pm: Greek

To register please contact Admissions by calling (940) 696-8752 ext. 3295.