INTERVIEW: Rebecca Beale Talks About Winning Kids Baking Championship

GRAHAM, TX (KAUZ) -

Graham teen Rebecca Beale won season two of Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.

Beale was one of ten young bakers to be featured on the show and the only one who got to walk away with $25,000 and the sole title of Kids Baking Champion.

