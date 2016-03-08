IHOP Restaurants Participate in National Pancake Day

Got a hankering for some flapjacks? Tuesday is National Pancake Day!

IHOP restaurants are giving away a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 am to 7 pm eastern on Tuesday, March 8. You must dine-in to get the deal.

In return for a free short stack of pancakes, guests are asked to consider leaving a donation benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To find a local IHOP restaurant or to donate online, click here.