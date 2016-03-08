Three charged for credit card abuse

Wichita Falls Police have arrested three people for credit card abuse.

Harley Johnson, Franklin Johnson and Chasity Daniel are all charged.

They were arrested after police were called to the Best Buy on Kemp Monday afternoon.

Store employees told police they were notified by a customer that someone had used their husband's credit card without their consent to buy items at best buy.

The customer was alerted to the fraudulent activity after receiving a call from Best Buy, saying the items were ready to be picked up.

Police said Harley Johnson used a fake id to pick up the items at the store.

Harley told police she received a text from Chasity Daniel telling her "let's go pick up that stuff." And the three then went to Best Buy.

All three were taken to the Wichita County Jail.

