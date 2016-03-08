UPDATE: Standoff ends with out incident

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday WFPD crews responded to call in the 1100 block of Harlan Ave. Once at the scene police found a man had barricaded himself inside a home. Specialized units and negotiators were called in to address the situation as officials believed the man had access to multiple weapons. Officials ruled out the possibility of hostages after assessing the situation. Newschannel 6 has learned that this situation has ended without incident. Stay with Newschannel 6 for the very latest.

