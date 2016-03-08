YMCA Lifeguard Training Classes

The Wichita Falls YMCA will be offering training classes for anyone who is interested in becoming a lifeguard at their facilities.

Class #1 starts on Sunday March 13th - March 16 and the deadline for registration is March 11th, 1:00 p.m.

Classes continue on:

Sun 1:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.,

Mon 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.,

Tues 7 a.m.-11 p.m.,

Wed 10 am - 4 p.m.

Class #2 begins on Monday, March 21st - March 24th, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.and the deadline for registration is March 18th, 1:00 p.m.

All session will be held at the Downtown YMCA 1010 9th Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301

The fee to take this class is $230. Applicant MUST be 16 by the last day of class.

Program Registration/waiver form for applicants under 18 must be completed and signed by the parent

www.ymcawf.org