Man tries to escape custody

A man in Wichita Falls is behind bars this evening after he took off from sheriffs this afternoon.

Tyrone Mclaren II was originally arrested for traffic tickets when his car was impounded.

He told officials at the impound yard that he needed something out of the vehicle, and drove his car off the lot. The 23-year-old went to the court house today, when sheriffs greeted him with a warrant for his arrest and proceeded to take him into custody. When a deputy walked him to the booking area just before the door closed, Mclaren took off while still in hand cuffs.

Deputies chased the escapee and arrested him. He is now charged with Felony Escape in addition to the charge of Theft of Services.

